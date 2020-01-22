'ePassport a milestone for Dhaka-Berlin'





Germany has said the introduction of ePassport and Automated Border Control Management is a "milestone" for the cooperation between Bangladesh and Germany, being equally important with regard to business as well as security.





"This achievement can be seen as part of the Prime Minister's (Sheikh Hasina) vision for modernizing the country," said the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dhaka welcoming this new development and congratulating Bangladesh on its achievement, reports UNB.







Electronic passport or ePassport will formally be introduced in the country on Wednesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to inaugurate the ePassport service and automated border control management at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).





The Embassy said it places Bangladesh into the top of the elite group of countries with the most remarkable and temper-proof ePassport systems.





It offers Bangladesh's citizens convenience and security for international travels. At the same time, it contributes to national security, according to the Embassy.





"Germany has proven that it stands ready to support Bangladesh in this vision. German enterprises are willing to further engage in additional business and cooperation activities in Bangladesh providing the most advanced technology and highest quality," it said.





For Bangladesh, the Embassy said, the project signalizes an important step in the transition to the latest generation of electronic travel documents, meeting the highest security requirements in the world.





The project represents a "successful partnership" between the Department of Immigration and Passports, Security Services Division, Ministry of Home Affairs and the German company Veridos GmbH, said the Embassy.





