Bangladesh earns reputation protecting Congo's 'battlefield'





Torching of houses and killing of people in broad daylight are the everyday affairs there. Even 29 years into the launch of the UN Peacekeeping Mission, the area is still known as a battlefield.Bangladesh peacekeepers have to patrol this most dangerous area in Blukua of the Djugu territory to save people's lives.





Democratic Republic of Congo is a picturesque country rich in mineral resources. However, there is a panicky atmosphere everywhere. The story of 29,999 members of Hema and Lendu communities who took shelter near the Roi camp of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers being refugees gives an account of the two-decade conflicts and the dangerous situation prevailing there.





While going to patrol at Blukua, 5 kilometers east of the Roi camp, Northern Sector Commander Brigadier General Hazari narrated the conflicts and the role of the Bangladeshi peacekeepers in details, reports UNB.





He said the area through which they are passing is a battle zone.





Although the situation has become normal to some extent, 15-39 people are being killed by terrorists. 'Our members rush out when necessary to save the lives of the local people,' he said. Hazari said even the armored vehicles come under attack by the terrorist groups sometimes.In such cases, additional forces join them from the air base in the capital of Ituri province in helicopters.





Bangladesh is a shining name in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in Congo for the responsibilities its peacekeepers are carrying out with skills and courage.





