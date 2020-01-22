Bangladesh envoy presents credentials to Indian President

Newly appointed Bangladeshi High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran presented his credentials to Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. -HCI, Dhaka





Bangladeshi High Commissioner-designate Muhammad Imran presented his credentials to Indian President Shri Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday.





Bangladesh government appointed Muhammad Imran as the new High Commissioner to India in November 2019.High Commissioner designate Muhammad Imran is a career Foreign Service officer, belonging to the 1986 batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs Cadre, according to Foreign Ministry.





During his decorated career, Muhammad Imran successfully held vital posts at Bangladesh Missions in Jeddah, Bonn, Berlin and Ottawa, and served as Deputy High Commissioner at the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. He also served as Ambassador of Bangladesh to Uzbekistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE).







Muhammad Imran acquired his MBBS degree from Mymensingh Medical College.He replaces Syed Muazzem Ali as the Bangladesh High Commissioner to India.





