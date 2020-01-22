AL MP Ismat Ara Sadique passes away





Awami League lawmaker from Jashore-6 constituency and former state minister for Public Administration Ismat Ara Sadique passed away at a city hospital on Tuesday at the age of 78.





She breathed her last at around 11:99am while undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospital in the capital.Ismat Ara left behind a son, a daughter and a host of relatives, friends and well wishers to mourn her death. Wife of former Education Minister ASHK Sadique, Ismat Ara Sadique was born in Bogura on December 12, 1942 and completed her Honors degree from Eden Mohila College in Dhaka in 1969.







She joined Awami League in 1992. She was made the State Minister for Public Administration in 2914. The namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) of Ismat Ara Sadique was held at South Plaza of Jatiya Sangsad at 5pm. President Abdul Hamid took part in the janaza.







President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ismat Ara Sadique. In separate condolence messages, they prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to the bereaved family.





Meanwhile, the Jatiya Sangsad on Tuesday unanimously adopted an obituary reference on Ismat Ara Sadique.Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury moved the obituary reference with brief resume on Ismat Ara.





