BNP candidate Tabith comes under attack





BNP's mayoral candidate of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) election Tabith Awal came under attack during electioneering in the city's Gabtoli area on Monday.





Witnesses said a group of people started throwing brickbats towards Tabith and his supporters around 11 15 pm when they reached Bajarpara in Gabtoli area for election campaign, leaving Tabith and some of his followers injured.





BNP activists alleged that Mujib Sarwar Masum, an Awami League-backed commissioner candidate from ward No 9, led the attack on the mayoral candidate.However, Tabith continued his electioneering even after the attack.Mujib Sarwar could not be reached over cellphone for his comment.





Talking to reporters while carrying out electioneering in the city's Kalyanpur area, Tabith said the supports of Sarwar equipped with arms, rods and sticks attacked them from behind, reports UNB.He said the ruling party supporters also threw brick chips and eggs at them.





"They attacked us from behind like cowards. They launched the attack targeting me. This is a very dangerous matter that the attack was made in front of some police officers," the BNP candidate observed.







He also said that the ruling party men carried out the attack as they have become unnerved seeing the mass wave created in favor of 'Sheaf of Paddy', the election symbol of BNP. "We didn't launch a counter attack as we want to maintain peace."





The BNP candidate said he was hit in his head and while many of his supporters were beaten by the attackers. "Even, after that, we're moving ahead with a positive mind as people are with us. We're going to voters, and they'll give a befitting reply to the incident on February 1 by casting their votes for the Sheaf of Paddy."





Tabith said though he sustained physical injuries and pain, he is still very strong morally. "They won't be able to suppress us by carrying out attacks as we continue to conduct campaign peacefully."





BNP publicity affairs secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anne, who was present during the incident, said the ruling party men attacked them twice at Gabtoli, leaving around 15 people, including Tabith, injured.Some of the injured were taken to hospitals, he added.





