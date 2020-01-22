BNP files complaint against EVM use





The BNP has formally written to the chief election commissioner against the use of electronic voting machines or EVMs in the upcoming Dhaka city elections. A BNP delegation, led by standing committee member Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, on Tuesday went to the EC with a letter signed by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.







The other BNP delegation members include its standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku, joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal and Chattogram-8 constituency candidate Abu Sufian.They met CEC KM Nurul Huda and four election commissioners regarding the matter.





Although BNP is contesting the elections, the party has aired its objection to the use of EVM in the polls from the beginning."The Election Commission still has the opportunity to prove its impartiality with regards to the Dhaka city corporation elections on Feb 1," Fakhrul said in the letter.





"Please cancel the EVM system, considering that its ineffectiveness which has already been exposed, and arrange the voting using the traditional balloting system. Please take necessary steps to prevent government intervention in the polling system."The BNP also called for a fresh by-election to Chattogram-8 using transparent ballot boxes instead of EVMs.





"The media reported what happened in the Chattogram-8 by-election. We spoke about it today. It was worse than the Dec 30 election. The electoral system is being degraded day by day and people are losing faith in it," Amir Khasru told reporters after the meeting.





Awami League candidate Moslem Uddin Ahmad won the Chattogram-8 seat -- vacated after the death of JSD leader Moinuddin Khan Badal, bagging 87,346 votes in the Jan 13 polls. His main rival, the BNP's Abu Sufian, got 17,935 votes.





Voter turnout was 22.98 percent in the by-election, according to the EC, while the BNP contestant alleged the polling centers were occupied by Awami League activists who prevented voters from casting ballots.





"The ruling party captured all 170 polling centres. The EC barred outsiders and vehicles from entering polling stations. But all mayors, councillors and Awami League leaders from the Chattogram division were seen there. They brought out processions and also snatched votes," said Khasru.





"Ballots were cast in the name of dead people, expats or prisoners. The Chattogram by-election proves that the EVM system is susceptible to rigging."





