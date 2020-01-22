Rubana gives 10 suggestions to Atikul





Rubana Huq, wife of late DNCC Mayor Annisul Huq and BGMEA president, has given ten specific suggestions to Awami League's mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atikul Islam.





She was addressing a discussion titled "Expectation of businessmen about city' in the city on Tuesday. The suggestions made by the BGMEA president Rubana Huq include making a women-friendly city, setting up public toilets for women, overhauling Dhaka, retrieving the water bodies in Dhaka, making walkways, monitoring construction sites with a view to stopping air pollution, aligning 26 organizations related to mayor, making a Dhaka free from polythene and making arrangements for sufficient playgrounds.She also suggested Atikul not to spoil him by sycophancy and get upset like Annisul Huq.





Urging Atikul Islam not to deviate from his mission, Rubana Huq said, "I never allowed people to gather around Annis to flatter him. You should avoid flattery as what are you doing will become history."





Mentioning some problems in Dhaka, the BGMEA president said, "The city is not safe for women. Workplaces in the city are also unsafe. As a woman, I hope no woman will feel embarrassment. The public toilets in the city are insufficient. We must keep it in mind."





Suggesting people not to compare Atikul Islam to Annisul Huq, Rubana Huq said, "Please, don't compare Atik Bhai with Annisul Huq. Every individual is different. My children and me have the experience of running Dhaka city. It is too difficult. There are plethora of corruptions, irregularities and limitations here. Annis worked keeping everything in mind. If one wishes, change is inevitable. Hopefully, he (Atikul) will change everything."





Mayor candidate Atikul Islam, BKMEA acting president Hatem Ali, former FBCCI president AK Azad, Mohiuddin Ahmed, ex-BGMEA president Siddiqur Rahman, Anisur Rahman Sinha were also present at the function.





