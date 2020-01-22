Law Minister Anisul Huq has said that rule of law has been established in the country as all criminals are being tried.He came up with the remark while talking to reporters at the Secretariat in the city on Tuesday. Anisul Huq said, "It has been proved with the judgments in the CPB rally bomb blast and 1988 Laldighi Massacre cases that no criminal is above law, no matter how powerful they are."





"If there's a prime minister like Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh, people can rest assured that the trial of every crime or wrongdoing will be held as per the law" he further said. Replying to a query about BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's bail, he said the court jailed her for embezzling orphans' money. "Besides, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court denied her bail. All these things are under the jurisdiction of court."





Asked about BNP's allegation that the cases were politically-motivated, Ansiul said those were not filed during the tenure of Sheikh Hasina's government. "So, if BNP alleged that the cases were politically-motivated, they can't prove it through document.





A Dhaka court on Monday sentenced 10 people to death in a case filed over the bomb attack on a CPB rally in Paltan area in 2001.After long 32 years of the gruesome killing of 24 people attending Awami League chief Sheikh Hasina's rally in Chattogram in 1988, a court in Chattogram on Monday sentenced five people to death in a case over the killing.





