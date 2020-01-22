'Reveal loan barons' list, retrieve funds'



The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) recently published in a report that approximately 90% money laundering from Bangladesh is conducted through false export and import papers. UNCTAD further stated that the amount of money laundered in 2015 was equal to 36% of the tax revenue collected in that year.







Financial sources have informed that mega loan defaulters have transferred most of their money to foreign countries through capital flight. Bangladesh's banking sector is at present inflicted with nearly 2 trillion taka defaulted loans including written off debts.







Economists have commented that the loan barons who have gobbled up mammoth sums of bank loans should be brought to the book to stop money laundering and to recover defaulted loans.Financial experts have said that the list of the top money launderers of Bangladesh and the infamous loan defaulters as well as the amounts they transferred abroad illegally should be exposed.







At the same time required steps should be taken by Bangladesh government without delay to retrieve the laundered funds from overseas and to recover defaulted loans, economists have remarked.







Financial scholars have blamed extreme lack of good governance and accountability in the country's financial and banking sectors for the extensively rising figures of unlawfully transferred money from Bangladesh to foreign countries.





Different domestic and international organizations have underlined four reasons in broad terms for ceaseless money laundering which are absence of investment-friendly environment, worries about political instability, weak surveillance by the regulatory authorities and indomitable corruption.





Swiss banks, Global Financial Integrity (GFI) and International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) have meanwhile unveiled reports about the formidable dimension of money laundering from Bangladesh.





Switzerland has meanwhile taken particular measures to stop money laundering from foreign countries to Swiss banks. The authorities concerned in Switzerland have communicated with the financial intelligence units of some South Asian and African countries to exchange information about suspicious transactions.





Financial experts have referred to political influence and inefficiency of Finance Ministry and Bangladesh Bank as some more principal causes behind money laundering.







In recent times it has been exposed by sources concerned that a powerful group of money launderers are making false shipment papers and fake invoices to facilitate illegal money transfer from Bangladesh to overseas destinations. Over-invoicing is another way utilized by financial culprits for transferring money to foreign countries through unauthorized channels.







Reportedly letters of credit (LC) are being opened by some dishonest traders but the goods named on the LCs are not being imported. Economists have marked it as a major way of money laundering.





Prominent citizens have said that a list with names and particulars of several money launderers was unfolded by Panama Papers and Paradise Papers but no remarkable action has been yet taken by the financial regulators in Bangladesh.





Bangladesh is now facing the highest-ever trade deficit and burgeoning import expenses which are clear threats to national economy, according to financial quarters. Trade deficit of Bangladesh has amounted to 178.40 billion taka which is highest in the country's history.





Financial sources have said that Bangladesh became a member of Egmont Group headquartered in Canada in 2013 to exchange information about money laundering and terror finance. Egmont Group has 147 member countries. Bangladesh can seek cooperation from Egmont Group for bringing back laundered money.





Since most of the banks are suffering due to loan frauds, single-digit loan interest rate cannot be executed. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said a few days ago that the government has provided all privileges to private banks but these banks have not yet implemented their commitment regarding single-digit interest rate.





Bangladesh Bank's former Deputy Governor Khondaker Ibrahim Khaled held connivance between bank management and owners mainly responsible for ever-increasing amount of defaulted loans and money flight.





He said to The Asian Age, "General people suffer most due to money laundering because high taxes are taken from the masses to cover up the losses caused by illegal money transfer. The government should take immediate and stern initiatives to restrain money laundering."





Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute (PRI) told The Asian Age, "Children of most of the politicians and bureaucrats study in foreign countries. In this way a lot of money is being transferred to overseas institutions. Most of the political leaders visit foreign countries for medical treatment. Politicians have a great role to play to stop money laundering. Political leaders should work for the country's economic betterment with patriotism keeping away from corruption."





Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), said, "The government should recover the laundered money through proper channels and tough action should be taken against the money launderers. Finance Ministry, Bangladesh Bank, Anti-Corruption Commission, National Board of Revenue (NBR) and other financial wings should work in coordinated ways to stop money laundering."





Professor Anu Muhammad of Jahangirnagar University, told The Asian Age, "Money laundering is happening due to unhealthy investment atmosphere in the country. Besides, some people dispatch money to foreign countries to avoid political and financial risk. Weakness of Finance Ministry, Bangladesh Bank and NBR is also responsible for continuous capital flight."



---Rafiq Hasan, AA

Leave Your Comments