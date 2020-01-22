BCL forms ward-level committees to support AL candidates





Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) has formed ward-level committees to campaign for Awami League (AL) mayoral candidates contesting Dhaka city polls.





They have formed 54 committees for Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and 75 for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC).





Chhatra League President Al Nahian Khan Joy and General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee are coordinating the committees.





“We’ve formed the committees to attract young voters to support the Awami League candidates in the city polls,” Bhattacharjee said.





“They’ll go from door to door to woo voters and find out the problems of city dwellers,” he said.





Polls to DSCC and DNCC are scheduled for February 1. The election was earlier scheduled for Jan 30 but the date was later changed in the face of protests and criticism as the date coincided with the Saraswati Puja.





