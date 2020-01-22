Cold-related diseases affect 6,010 people









Various cold-related diseases affected 6,010 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Wednesday.





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 971 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).





Another 1,984 were treated for diarrhoea, and 3,055 for other diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.





Fifty-seven deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and January 21 due to cold-related diseases, the government said.

