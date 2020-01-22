Waiting to see what EC does: BNP candidate Tabith Awal





BNP’s Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayoral candidate Tabith Awal, who was attacked during canvassing, has said it is time to see the impartiality of the Election Commission (EC).





“The EC sought 48 hours and formed a probe body to look into yesterday’s (Tuesday) attack as it was carried out during our electioneering,” he told reporters prior to campaigning from Ashkona Hajj Camp.





He said they have informed the EC and are now waiting to see what steps it takes. “The EC should have been active,” Tabith said.





The mayoral candidate and some of his fellows were injured in an attack during their campaign on Tuesday morning at Bajarpara in Gabtoli. Tabith accused supporters of ruling Awami League for the attack.





“People are tired of corruption and misrule,” Tabith said. “The ‘sheaf of paddy’ (BNP’s electoral symbol) will come out victorious [in the city polls] if people can cast their votes.”





BNP Organising Secretary Shyama Obaid, Jubo Dal President Saiful Alam Nirob and Jubo Dal (north) President SM Jahangir Hossain were, among others, present there.









Leave Your Comments