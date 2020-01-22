IU restricts campus entry for outsiders

The authorities of Islamic University in Kushtia have issued an order prohibiting the movement of outsiders on the campus without the authorities' permission.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the university with IU vice-chancellor Professor M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari in the chair on Wednesday, said IU acting proctor M Anisur Rahman.

Apprehending troubles after IU BCL factional clash, the university authorities imposed the ban.

"IU is only open to its students. Outsiders cannot stay, roam around and hold any activities on the campus without the permission of the proctor or relevant authorities," he said.

If they do not comply with the notice, the authorities would take steps against them, Anis added.

At least 20 activists including IU BCL unit general secretary Rakibul Islam Rakib were injured in a clash between two groups of the student body on Tuesday.