DSCC to be made easygoing for businessmen: Taposh

Awami League’s mayoral candidate for Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Wednesday pledged to ensure all the civic amenities for city dwellers and turn the city corporation into a service-oriented organization for businessmen if he is elected mayor.

“I can realise the problems of businessmen as I’m a businessman myself. But I’m a realistic person who doesn’t have any magical stick or cap. So, I don’t want to show you any magical dream. I can only tell you that the Dhaka South City Corporation will be turned into a service-oriented organization for businessmen (if I’m elected),” he said.

Taposh came up with the commitment while speaking at a discussion arranged by Sammilita Bebosaye Parishad at Old Dhaka Jail Convention Centre with Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) President Sheikh Fazle Fahim in the chair. Leaders of Old Dhaka’s over 200 business bodies joined the meeting.

The AL mayoral candidate heard about various problems from the businessmen what they are facing now.

He assured the businessmen of reducing their hassles in getting trade licence from the city corporation.

Taposh also promised to introduce a helpdesk for the businessmen and take steps so that they can get their trade licence by five working days.

He said he is contesting the election as a mayoral candidate quitting the post of an MP with a challenge to resolve the problems of the city dwellers and the businessmen taking the charge of mayor.

As the businessmen gave him a list of their 28-point problem, Taposh assured them of taking effective steps to resolve those if he is elected.

He also promised that he would not impose the new burden of tax on them.

The AL mayoral candidate said he will work sincerely to turn the DSCC into a corrupting-free and serving-providing organisation. “I’ll build the city corporation in a way so that no one faces harassment and needs to bribe or spend extra money for getting services.”

He also said he will take a 90-day short-term programme to ensure all the civic facilities for the city dwellers.

Besides, Taposh said he will work for reducing water scarcity and ensure safe water for the city dwellers alongside taking steps to check the fire incidents.

He also pledged to protect the Buriganga River from the environment pollution and take effective steps to eliminate the mosquito menace.

The AL candidate also said the holding tax will not be increased, but will be reduced in some cases.

FBCCI’s former presidents Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed, AK Azad, Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin and BGMEA’s former president Anwar-Ul-Alam Chowdhury Parvez were, among others, present.