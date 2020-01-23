Diner Sheshe





"In 2018, my roommate and I were headed to Kerala for a wedding -- we wanted to make the most of it, so we decided to travel after. We were confident that we could do this trip without any prior bookings while on a minimum budget! We planned on showing up at the locations and then figuring it out from there.





When we got to Munnar, we booked ourselves into an Airbnb -- the building was so old and shady looking that even our cab driver asked if it was the right place!





But, when Mohammad our host gave us a tour of the house, we realized we had stumbled across a gem! Yet we were hesitant -- the website told us that the second bedroom was blocked by someone else. As two female travellers, we were conscious about our safety. So we asked Mohammad who the other person was. I will never forget his response, 'You two are women travelling alone, I wanted you to be comfortable so I didn't take any additional bookings!'





Talk about being surprised -- I don't think either of us responded to him… 'Thank you', didn't even seem enough. But he didn't stop there, when we had food delivered to the house in the night, he insisted on picking it up. When it came time for us to leave, he made sure that we booked a well-known taxi.





He even helped us map out a safe journey to our next destination. It was only two days, but we realized how quick we were to judge everything around us. We were protected by a complete stranger; a man who we'd never met before -- so I guess, what I'm trying to say is there's still hope out there -- the world isn't as bad as we think it is."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

