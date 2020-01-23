Worldwide waffling





An anti-Brexit activist has said an attack that saw him tripped up and punched in the face by a group shouting Brexiteer slogans has only made him want to "stand up more". Metropolitan police officers were called to the scene after Steve Bray - also known as Mr Stop Brexit for his commitment to shouting the two words at parliament - was allegedly assaulted while walking with a second campaigner after a protest against the government's stance on migrant children.











Five Maori women leaders including Dame Tariana Turia have filed an urgent claim to the Waitangi Tribunal alleging that the Government is underfunding and undermining Wh?nau Ora and they have told the Prime Minister they have lost confidence in Wh?nau Ora Minister Peeni Henare. Turia, the founder of Wh?nau Ora, says Jacinda Ardern is out of her depth. The five women wrote to Jacinda Ardern in November expressing concerns that Wh?nau Ora was being "destroyed by stealth," seeking a meeting and expressing no confidence in Henare, but have had no reply. They say the name Wh?nau Ora is being used for projects other than those commissioned by Wh?nau Ora agencies and the brand is being "misappropriated" by the Government.









In the movie Enemy of the State, the final scene involves a mafia standoff. Accusations of disloyalty fly as weapons point everywhere. Meanwhile the real culprit hides under a table, before skipping out the back door. It reminds me of the standoff we are seeing as the police, politicians and parents all argue that schools are partly to blame for the rise in knife crime and drug dealing because of the increasing number of exclusions. The real culprit - the government, which has overseen rising crime and has the power to fix it - is being allowed to hide under the table and avoid responsibility.









A fourth person has died in an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, authorities said Tuesday, as more places stepped up medical screening of travelers from the country as it enters its busiest travel period. The increased control measures followed a sharp rise in the number of infections to more than 200 people since last month, with epidemiologists still uncertain of its nature and mode of transmission. Chinese health authorities confirmed late Monday that some cases had been transmitted person-to-person, a development that means the illness could spread faster and more widely, particularly at the start of the Lunar New Year travel rush. Concerned about a global outbreak similar to SARS, which spread from China to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003.



Leave Your Comments