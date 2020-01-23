Decision taken not to cover Qawmi madrasa news

A meeting was held at Press Club auditorium in Brahmanbaria on Wednesday, where the decision of not covering news relating to all Qawmi madrasas in the district as several madrasa students and teachers misbehaved with journalists. -AA



Local journalists have taken a decision not to cover news items relating to Qawmi madrasas in Brahmanbaria as several madrasa students and teachers misbehaved with the newsmen for not covering news on a human chain held under Edaraye Talimia, Brahmanbaria on January 20. The journalists working in print and electronic media came up with the decision at a protest meeting held at Press Club auditorium in Brahmanbaria town on Wednesday. Chaired by Press Club President KAM Rashidul Islam, the meeting was addressed by Syed Mizanur Reza, Mohammad Arzu, Monjurul Alam, Sadequr Rahman, AFM Kawser Emran, Joydul Hossain, Baharaul Islam Molla, Abdun Noor, Pijush Kanti Acharya, Nazrul Islam Shahjada, Niaz Mohammad Khan Bitu, Mojibur Rahman, Monir Hossain, Ujjal Chakrabarty, Mir Mohammad Shaheen, Tofazzal Hossain, Moniruzzaman Palash, among others. In the meeting, it was unanimously decided to boycott all news relating to all Qawmi madrasas in the district including Jamia Islamia Yunusia and Hefazat-e-Islam. The journalists demanded security of them to the government.





---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

