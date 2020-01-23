Agricultural Ministry officials visit BARI

Additional Secretary (Research Wing) of the Ministry of Agriculture Kamalaranjan Das and Balai Krishna Hazra visiting lab at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute on Wednesday. -AA



Two Additional Secretary (Research Wing) of the Ministry of Agriculture Mr. Kamalaranjan Das and Mr. Balai Krishna Hazra have visited Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) on Wednesday. The guests visited research fields of the horticulture, oilseed, pulses, spices and others and plant pathology, entomology, soil science laboratory.







Earlier in the morning, BARI Director General Dr. Abul Kalam Azad welcomed the guests at the time of their arrival in the institute. After visiting research fields and laboratories they participated in a view exchange meeting with senior scientists of the Institute at the DG's conference room.







BARI Director General Dr. Abul Kalam Azad gave a welcome address on the occasion. Director (Planning & Evaluation) Dr. Md. Nazirul Islam gave brief PowerPoint presentation on the project activities and future plan of the institute.







BARI Director (Research) Dr. Md. Abdul Wohab, Director (Support & Services) Md. Habibur Rahman Sheikh, Director (Training & Communication) Dr. Md. Miaruddin, Director (Horticulture) Dr. Abeda Khatun, Director (Oilseed) Mst. Dilafroza Khanom, Director (Tuber Crop) Dr. S. M. Sharifuzzaman, heads of the divisions, senior scientists, officers, among others, were present on the occasion. The guests expressed their satisfaction by seeing the activities and achievements of BARI and gave some suggestions for the advancement of the Institute.







---AA Mahbubul Alam, Gazipur

