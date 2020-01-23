20 injured in IU BCL factional clash, committee formed

Authorities of Islamic University formed a three-member probe body to look into the clash between two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League on the campus in Kushtia. The photo was taken during the protest before clash. -AA



At least 20 activists including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) Islamic University unit general secretary, Rakibul Islam Rakib, were injured in a factional clash between two factions of the organization on the campus in Kushtia on Tuesday.





The injured were identified as IU BCL unit general secretary Rakibul Islam Rakib, its activists Bipul of Islamic history and culture department, Amin Hasan of English department, Masum of law and land management department, Rakik of mathematics department, Samsur Rahman Shams of English department, Jakir of electrical and electronic engineering department, Sweet of of Islamic history and culture department, Hanif of law department, Al-Amin of economics department, Rafit of finance and banking department, Shohan of Arabic department and Abdullah of management department.





Witnesses said there had been a longstanding dispute between IU BCL unit incumbent general secretary Rakibul Islam Rakib and its former assistant secretary Faisal Siddique Arafat over establishing supremacy on the campus. IU BCL unit general secretary Rakib made an altercation with Arafat while Rakib along with IU BCL unit president SM Rabiul Islam Polash were trying to enter the campus around 2:00pm.





Following the dispute, two factions one led by Rakib and another led by Arafat swooped on each other with sticks and sharp weapons, leaving, 20 people including Rakib injured on the spot.







They also charged four crude bombs during the clash. Later, around 2 hundred IU BCL unit activists, loyal to Arafat, locked up the IU main entrance from 2:00pm to 4:30pm. IU proctorial body, on information, rushed in to the spot and tried to bring the situation under control with the assistance of police.







They recovered the injured people and sent them to IU medical center and Kushtia Sadar Hospital for treatment. IU acting proctor Anisur Rahman said that additional police personnel had been deployed on the campus to avert any kind of untoward situation.





The authorities of Islamic University formed a three-member probe body to look into the clash between two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League on the campus in Kushtia.





A press release, signed by IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif, was issued in this regard on Wednesday. The committee was continued with IU Accounting and Information Systems department Prof Selina Nashrin as its head. The others members are Infor-mation and Communi-cation Technology department Prof Tapon Kumar Godder and Law department Prof Reba Mondol.





IU acting registrar SM Abdul Latif said that university vice-chancellor Prof M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari constituted the probe body asking the body to submit its report with seven working days.The VC said that they will take legal action against the accused after receiving the probe report.





---AA Correspondent, IU

