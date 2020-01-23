Bernie for peace, prosperity and progress

Bernie Sanders





The Twitter-in-Chief President Donald Trump killed a top Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani with several of his companions by launching a drone attack in Iraq with his eyes set on the presidential election in America. Javier Solana, former Secretary-General of NATO, wrote in a Project Syndicate article 'Trump's Iranian Precipice' (Jan 13, 2020), "The assassination of Suleimani was a sensationalist move, probably intended mainly for domestic consumption."







Now who are the sellers and consumers of the Trump products consisting of lying, groping, hypocrisy, nepotism, corruption and so many other kinds of vileness? The products are made and sold by military corporations, big media, corrupt corporate powers, fossil fuel companies and so on and the consumers are the sheepish white-skinned older population of America, those who voted him into the presidency in 2016 and are taking preparation to do so again.





Murder, however, was not in the list of Trump-commodity until the recent thievish attack on Suleimani. The cowardly attack made Trump a murderer and Suleimani a martyred hero in the eyes of peoples in America, Iraq, Iran and other countries.







As his murder failed to produce the intended output he coveted, Trump became nervous not due to Iran's retaliatory attack on the Iraqi bases housing US troops, but because of Bernie's growing popularity for his firm stance against the Trumpian war gymnastics. So he started to launch his Twitter attack against his adversary: "Wow! Crazy Bernie Sanders is surging in the polls, looking very good against his opponents in the Do Nothing Party. So what does this all mean? Stay tuned!"







Bernie's response was curt, straight and to the point only making it clear to the person who failed, or pretended to fail, to understand what all this meant: "It means you're going to lose." But Bernie has made it clear since 2016 that winning in the election or defeating Trump for that matter is not his sole aim.







He casts his eyes farther to replacing the present political economic structure of the US with a new one ensuring equality and human dignity to all irrespective of a person's social, cultural, ethnic, religious, economic and any other background. Sanders insists that "we need to not only defeat Donald Trump, but to take back our democracy from the corporate elite."





Since the 1970s liberal ideology has been jettisoned and neoliberal politics took power in the US. Neoliberals implemented its anti-worker, anti-environment, anti-poor steps in the US and forced many developing countries to take the same path through the World Bank, IMF and other legal and illegal means. With the gospel of 'free market' it has led to the current hazardous conditions of environmental degradation, increasing conflicts between nations and socio-economic inequalities across the globe.





In this condition, "His political program isn't just about policy, then, but about the capacity of ordinary people to participate in democracy," wrote Daniel Denvir, the author of 'All-American Nativism', in the Jacobin on this 14 January.







In the article 'What a Bernie Sanders Presidency Would Look Like', he writes, "Sanders takes neoliberalism's atomizing points of domination and transforms them into a set of demands for collective freedom, with policies like Medicare for All, free public higher education, universal childcare, and pre-K, and the abolition of student and medical debt."





The Sanders campaign has already reshaped the American politics to a good extent forcing all the Democratic candidates and others to embrace some of his proposals and tilt leftwards. The ultimate goal the campaign owns is far-reaching. The long dream of the American left is about to come true with the election of Sanders to the presidency and they have never come closer to achieving their goal than this. So they can hardly afford to lose this fight.







After having ignored Sanders so long, the mainstream media has now begun to pay attention to his campaign and to admit his power of winning in the election. Even the New York Times had to publish articles like 'Why Bernie Sanders Is Tough to Beat' on 26 December 2019 in which Sydney Ember wrote, "Dawn Smallfoot put up a Bernie Sanders sign in her yard after hearing him speak in spring 2015. It's been there ever since. … His campaign is counting on that kind of devotion."





This devotion of the grassroots American people to his campaign is the real power of Bernie Sanders. They have unwavering trust in him because he is the only candidate who does not talk calculating the gain or loss in the election and does not act following the political weather.







He talks and acts as per the dictation of his political ideals and commitment to humanist principles. His goal is to bring the corporate power circle under control and ensure freedom and justice for the American working people. For 50 years he has been the same Bernie Sanders and will be the same in the coming days, too.







After the New York Times editorial board sat with him on 2nd December in a 90-minute long interview, Jacobin staff writer Meagan Day responded in her article 'Bernie Sanders Believes in Mass Politics - Something the New York Times Can't Wrap Their Minds Around' (16 January 2020): 'In a capitalist society like the United States, … state power is heavily subordinated to economic power. While there are some hard-won exceptions, the American government's default is to behave, as Marx and Engels put it, as a "committee for managing the common affairs of the whole bourgeoisie," habitually placing the needs of capitalists and their firms above the needs of ordinary people.'





Ms. Day wrote, "Bernie proposes to use social power to compel state power to discipline economic power. That's what all the rallies are intended to accomplish." That's what the movement of the masses wants to do everywhere. Bernie Sanders is the name of that movement, which calls for the Green New Deal, health for all, education for all, workers' rights, and so on. Regardless of whether Bernie wins the nomination and becomes president of America or not, his name will keep shining bright in the minds of the peoples across the globe-Feel the Bern.



The writer is Executive Editor

of SHIKKHALOK, a CDIP

education bulletin

Leave Your Comments