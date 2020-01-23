'US in 'good shape' with plan for coronavirus'

US President Donald Trump arriving at the Congress Centre during the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, on Wednesday. -Reuters



President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States has a plan in place to contain the coronavirus outbreak.Speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, Mr Trump said: "We do have a plan and we think it is going to be handled very well. We've already handled it very well. The CDC (Centre for Disease Control) is terrific. Very professional..."





The death toll from a new flu-like coronavirus in China rose to nine on Wednesday with 440 confirmed cases, Chinese health officials said as authorities stepped up efforts to control the outbreak. "We're in great shape and I think China is in good shape also," Mr Trump told reporters before a one-to-one meeting with Mr Nechirvan Barzani, president of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq.







The first case in the United States a Seattle resident in his 30s is in good condition, American officials said. The Chinese government has classified the outbreak in the same category as the SARS epidemic, meaning compulsory isolation for those diagnosed with the illness and the potential to implement quarantine measures.





But they still have not been able to confirm the exact source of the virus, which has infected at least 440 people across the country. "We will step up research efforts to identify the source and transmission of the disease," Li said, although he said experts believe "the cases are mostly linked to Wuhan".







Plane passengers are facing screening measures at five US airports and a host of transport hubs across Asia. North Korea will ban foreign tourists entirely to protect itself against the virus, according to a major tour operator. A prominent expert from China's National Health Commission confirmed this week that the virus can be passed between people. However, animals are suspected to be the primary source of the outbreak.





The World Health Organization (WHO) will hold an emergency meeting Wednesday to determine whether to declare a rare global public health emergency over the disease, which has now been detected in the United States, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Macau.









---Reuters, Davos

