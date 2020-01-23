Published:  01:27 AM, 23 January 2020

Sara blasting colors in her Pataka look

The extremely talented and gorgeous Sara Ali Khan is just two films old in the industry still; she has a vast fan following on social media. Despite being a star kid Sara is a very down to earth and fun actress and her gala nature is always reflected in her outfits. Sara recently posted a picture of herself wearing black denim shorts, a black crop top, and a jacket. The pink jacket is the highlight of the picture as it has black and yellow designs on it.

The jacket is notched collar and has a regular dress flap pocket design with black and yellow symmetrical margin lines with the Hindi word Pataka labeled on right, which means haughty defining Sara's look. The pink adds a tint to her otherwise simple outfit and makes her look chic. She paired her look with yellow T-strapped heels also adding color and volume to the look. The lovely picture was clicked by Shivangi Kulkarni.

