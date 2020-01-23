Ranveer's loss; Vicky's gain



If all had gone well, Ranveer Singh would be working with Meghna Gulzar next, now that she has completed her film with his wife Deepika Padukone.





It is reliably learnt that Ranveer was Meghna's first and only choice to play 'Field Marshal Sam Maneksaw' in the biopic to be directed by her. Apparently, Ranveer kept delaying the script narration until an exasperated Meghna turned her sights on her 'Raazi' hero Vicky Kaushal who was more than 'Raazi' to give Meghna the time of the day.







Many of Meghna's well-wishers feel Ranveer would be a better choice to play the 'Field Marshal'. A source informs, "After getting along so well with Deepika while making 'Chhapaak' and getting such an amazing performance out of her, Meghna is having second thoughts about the casting of the Manekshaw biopic. We can only wait and watch."





