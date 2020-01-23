Digital wallet for women garment workers' wage digitization

Panelists of the roundtable are seen discussing on access and usage of mobile wallets in the garment worker sector in the capital recently.





Boosting access to, and usage of, mobile wallets in the garment worker sector can accelerate the growing trend of wage digitization and aid women's financial inclusion, according to a roundtable event hosted by Women's World Banking, a globalauthority on financial inclusion for low income women in developing economies.





Overall financial inclusion in Bangladesh has increased to 50 percent of the population, while mobile wallet usage has jumped from 3 to 21 percent, as per Global Findex data. However, growth for women users has not seen the same upward trajectory, and the gender gap for access tofinancial services has grown from nearly 9 percent to nearly 30 percent. Men are twice as likelyas women to own a mobile phone.





Wage digitization is part of the Bangladesh government's push for a cashless society and could help millions of garment workers, many of whom are women, become financially included. Wage digitization also offers opportunities for factory owners to drive efficiencies in their payroll systems.







"Wage digitization is an on-ramp to offering a broader range of financial services to lowincome women and, in doing so, enables them to attain more financial stability, meet their, and their family's day-to-day needs and better prepare for the future," said Diana Gooley, Manager of Digital Financial Services at Women's World Banking.





To explore the opportunities and challenges of digital wage distribution, Women's World Banking and Dutch-Bangla Bank (DBBL) partnered to explore boosting garment workers wallet usage through DBBL's mobile wallet product Rocket.



