Published:  01:31 AM, 23 January 2020

Prof Shibli Rubayat reelected SBC chairman

Prof Shibli Rubayat reelected SBC chairman

Dean of Business Faculty of Dhaka University Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam has been reelected as the chairman of Sadharan Bima Corporation, according to a notification issued recently. After the joining of Professor Rubayat to SBC, the corporation made about 9.12 billion profits and 1.20 billion profits was paid to government in last three years. Besides, there was seen a development and acceleration in the activities of the corporation. Professor Rubayat has made important contributions to overall progress of the corporation. Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam has been appointed for another 3 (Three) years.    

Leave Your Comments


Latest News

More From Business

Video Gallery

Photo Gallery

E-Paper

E-Paper

Go to Home Page »