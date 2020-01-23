Arman sings in Bangladeshi film



Arman Malik is popular among the new generation of Bollywood musicians. This popular artist also sang for Bangla films. His voice has been found in Kolkata cinema. For the first time, Arman Malik has given voice for cinema song of Bangladesh.





He sang a song in the movie 'Shan' directed by young director M Rahim. Armaan recently gave voice to the song 'Dekhle Tomake' in Ahmed Humayun's tune and music. The recording of this song has been completed at a studio in Mumbai.





The film's director has said that Arman Malik is very ecstatic about the song. He said, "Arman is delighted to give voice to a cinema song of Bangladesh. It's the beginning of his journey into a new industry. He expects his songs to be accepted by audiences of Bangladesh."







