Kim's documentary trailer 'The Justice Project' is out





American media personality Kim Kardashian West, who "always wanted to become a lawyer", on Monday shared the trailer of her upcoming documentary 'The Justice Project'.Kim broke the news on her social media accounts that her upcoming documentary will be out on April 5 on Oxygen.





The 'Keeping up with the Kardashian' star wrote on Twitter and Instagram, "The official trailer for my new documentary is here! Criminal justice reform is something that's so important to me, and I can't wait to share these stories with all of you. #KKWTheJusticeProject premieres Sunday, April 5 at 7/6c on @Oxygen."





The popular Instagram star who says she is interested in criminal justice reform is seen profoundly shaken by prison inmates telling stories of being behind bars in the trailer and even spoke with their family and friends.





The two-hour-long documentary features four cases, including one victim of sex trafficking and a woman who murdered a family member for molesting her. All the four believed that they received unfair sentences and two of them end up being released, as per Billboard.









---Agencies

Leave Your Comments