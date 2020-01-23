Stocks back to bearish trend





Country's premier bourse, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), turned around with a positive note on Wednesday after a single day halt amid profit-taking move of shareholders. The broad index, DSEX closed at 4440.29 points on Wednesday with a gain of 32.18 points or 0.73 percent.





Besides, two selective indices, Blue Chip index, DSE30 and Shariah index, DSES also went up by 12.70 points and 10.98 points to settle at 1519.84 points and 1018.62 points respectively.On the DSE trading floor, a total number of 131,224 trades were executed in Wednesday's trading session with a trading volume of 157.27 million securities.





Gainers took a strong lead over losers as out of 356 issues traded, 183 securities gained price while 126 declined and 47 remained unchanged.On the other hand, port city bourse, Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE), also closed at green from the downbeat of previous day.





CSCX and CASPI rose by 69.51 points and 109.89 points to stand at 8208.99 points and 13534.03 points respectively.At CSE, a total of 8,721,288 shares and mutual fund of 242 companies were traded, of which 133 issues advanced while 83 declined and 26 issues remained unchanged.

