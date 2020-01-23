Golam Nabi promoted new Sonali Bank GM





Golam Nabi Mollick has been promoted to General Manager at Sonali Bank head office recently. Prior to this promotion, he performed duities as Deputy General Manager of General Advances Division at head office.







Mollick obtained his honors degree in Management in 1981 and master degree in 1982. In 1984, he started his career joining to Sonali Bank as a Senior Officer (Financial Analyst). He also received DAIBB degree from the Institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (IBB). During his long bankin career, he has performed duties at different divisions of the bank.







He played vital role in preparing bank loan related policies such as credit policy and credit risk management policy- 2017, delegation of discretionary power-2018 and business power booklet- 3. Golam Nabi Mollick was born in a respectable Muslim family in Dhaka.



