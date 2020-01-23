

The 12-day exhibition titled 'Expression of Life' is the second solo show of the Sharmin Zaman. It has been organized by Alliance Franchise de Dhaka. Sharmin has put her observations, experiences and thoughts down on canvases on display in her solo show under way at La Galerie of Alliance Franchise de Dhaka in Dhanmondi.





Sharmin Zaman has displayed 48 mixed media artworks, which address diverse topics like violence against children, nature, social anomalies, cartography, rainy season, birds, flowers and others.





'I have portrayed my thoughts, experiences and observations from the last three years on canvases. I have created the textures of my semi-abstract works using colors, forms, shapes and lines. Though the works do not depict the actual realism, they comprise figures portraying my emotions,' Sharmin Zaman said.





Jahangirnagar University vice-chancellor Professor Farzana Islam was present as chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition held on January 17 while Shilpachariaya Zainul Abedin's son Mainul Abedin was present as special guest.





To mention a few works, an artwork titled 'Sand' depicts sands on a sea beach through rough textures comprising lines and forms of wet clay, black and white colors. A portrait of an adolescent boy, titled 'With eyes that know the darkness in my soul-2', has been created using various colors including black, ash, red and others.





An artwork titled 'Wounded Head' comprises forms, shapes and lines depicting a crushed human head. Various colors including red, black and white have been used to portray flesh and blood.A displayed portrait of an old couple titled 'Sharing' has been created using colors like black, violet, royal blue and others.





Artist Sharmin Zaman is an assistant professor at faculty of fine arts of Jahangirnagar University. She completed her BFA from drawing and painting department of Dhaka University in 2004 and her MFA from the same department in 2005. Her first solo exhibition titled 'Lyric of Memory' was held at Zainul Gallery of Faculty of Fine Arts, Dhaka University in 2011. The exhibition will remain open till January 28.





