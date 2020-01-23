Invest in special economic zones

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun cutting a ribbon to inaugurate a three-day Indian engineering trade show titled "INDEE Bangladesh 2020" at the International Convention Centre, Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital on Wednesday.





Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Wednesday called upon the Indian entrepreneurs to invest in the country's special economic zones (SEZs) as Bangladesh is providing all sorts of policy support to the both local and foreign investors.





"We have been pursuing a liberal investment and industrial policy for both the local and foreign investors. Our government is currently setting up 100 Economic Zones with the huge fascinating incentive package," he said.





The industries minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration session of a three-day Indian engineering trade show titled "INDEE Bangladesh 2020" at the International Convention Centre, Bashundhara (ICCB) in the city, reports BSS.





Humayun said Bangladesh is now an attractive investment destination with all positive indicators. "Bangladesh achieved the GDP growth 8.15 percent in the fiscal 2018-19, exceeding all the previous records.Per capita income has risen to US$ 1,909.







As a result, Bangladesh is now globally recognized as a 'role model' for development. Our government is giving more thrust on the establishment of knowledge based high-tech green industries," he added.





He said Bangladesh's economy is growing fast in line with other rising economies of Emerging Asia under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."After recent graduation to a lower middle income country status, Bangladesh is now on right track to become a middle income, digital Bangladesh by the year 2021 and a developed nation by the year 2041," he added.





The minister said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced the "Light Engineering goods" as the "Product of the Year" for 2020. "So, our government is giving special emphasis on sustainable growth and development of light engineering sector," he added. Humayun said with Bangladesh offers an exclusive economic zone for India, outbound investments from India to Bangladesh is bound to go up.





He said the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and India have soared to a new height in the recent past, especially with the exchange of visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to India.





"A new era of Indo-Bangladesh relationship comes up with the signing of a series of agreements or MoUs between these two nations on several important issues of mutual benefits during the exchange of those high-level visits," he added.





Among others, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly and Chairman of the Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India Ravi Sehgal were present on the occasion.

