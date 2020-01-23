



Marie-Henri Beyle, better known as Stendhal, was a famous French writer of the 19th century. He became known for his critical analysis of characters' consciousness. He is also considered one of the forerunners of 'realism'.





Some of his most popular realist works include 'The Red and the Black' and 'The Charterhouse of Parma', both of which were originally written in French and translated to English much later. His works were considered extremely unique and complex compared to the other writers of the 19th century.







However, that dream struck a roadblock when he was appointed as an intendant-general of Napoleon's army. However, this appointment gave him a number of life-long lessons and experiences pertaining to the Napoleonic regime and the war situation in Europe. Stendhal was born as Marie-Henri Beyle on January 23, 1783 to Cherubin Beyle and Henriette Gagnon, in Grenoble.

