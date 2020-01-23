



A true revolutionary and an Indian nationalist leader, Subhas Chandra Bose is, undoubtedly, one of the prominent names that feature in the list of people who gave their lives India's independence.







He is popular across the country for his adage, "Give me Blood and I will give you Freedom", which very well sums up his profound patriotism and love for the country. Like many other Indian nationalist leaders, he envisioned an independent India and a complete Swaraj from British Raj.







Though Bose's ideology and philosophy did not match with Mahatma Gandhi and other Indian National Congress leaders, his vision was just the same as any other nationalist hero. Founder of the Azad Hind Radio, Azad Hind Fauj and Azad Hind Government in exile, Bose made his intentions clear right from the very beginning. He was born in Cuttack, then coming under Bengal Presidency.

