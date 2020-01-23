Revolutionary tools for mushroom production in Bangladesh





Mushroom is a nutritious and delicious food having medicinal value. It does not require any fertile land, chemical and huge capital for cultivation. It can be welcomed by the landless poor unemployed section of people for cultivation and all section of people for consumption in Bangladesh.





Proliferation of mushroom production is an urgent need for our country. But for mushroom production, high cost equipment, autoclave and clean bench are required for spawn (seed) production. Qualified skill manpower also required for mushroom spawn production.







These are the main obstacles for proliferation of mushroom in Bangladesh. To solve these problems, and also to make mushroom production easy and safe, research works have been administered in Mushroom Development Institute (MDI), Savar, Dhaka and a number of innovations,





like- low cost farmer's friendly equipment, technologies, and ideas have been developed in the Institute. The suitability of the innovations are discussed here with their performance. Fuel and Time saving Burner (FTB): It is a unique burner used for sterilization or pasteurization of substrates used for mushroom spawn production.





It is used to heat water or to produce steam which is required for pasteurization or sterilization of substrates. It saves fuel and time and requires only about 1/4th fuel and time compare to ordinary burner. A small and modified version of FTB is used in Sterilization cum Inoculation Chamber. FTB Connected Pasteurization Chamber: Used for large amount of substrate pasteurization for commercial scale of mushroom production.







FTB connected Sterilization cum Inoculation Chamber: This is a very low cost tool used for substrate sterilization or pasteurization and also for inoculation of sterilized spawn packets. It is a unique equipment that made mushroom cultivation easier for all types of mushroom grower. A small farmer can use it for his/ her own spawn production and a big farmer/ trader can use it by making a series of chambers for huge amount spawn production.







Watering System: An efficient watering system has been developed in MDI. Water is sprayed as fog in this system which is desired for mushroom production. Using this system one can moist a big mushroom culture house within 1 to 1.5minutes only. It is a time and labour saving efficient watering system.











Air cooler: A low cost and low power consuming air cooler has been developed in MDI. One can use this tool for lowering the temperature of incubation room of spawn production. It can also be used in the culture house of mushroom for lowering the temperature and increasing the moisture, especially in hot dry season.







Variety Release: Mushroom Development Institute has released 9 varieties of different mushroom species suitable for cultivation in different seasons of Bangladesh. The Institute also collected 162 stains of different mushroom species.

Inocula used as supplement in sawdust based substrate:It is a special type of spawn production technique where inoculaused as supplement in sawdust based substrate.





In this method, though huge amount of grain based inocula is required for spawn production, one can produce huge amount of inocula on grains using only saucepan or any other pan of an ordinarykitchen. This method is low cost and easy. In hot humid season when spawn production is difficult for contamination, one can produce spawn easily in this method.







Kitchen cultivation: It is an idea for small scale mushroom producer. An interested person can produce his/ her required amount of mushroom in veranda by using a small rack covering with cotton/ hessian cloth.Crop Calendar: Mushroom Development Institute has developed a Mushroom Production Calendar for year round mushroom production in Bangladesh.







Extension Approach: To increase mushroom production in Bangladesh, a special training approach has been developed in MDI named Orientation cum Activity Demonstration. It is a non-formal and no-cost training but continue formally on every working day from 10.00 am to 5.00pm.







In MDI, it has been continuing for 5 years and more than eight thousand trainees have been trained on mushroom spawn production, mushroom production, mushroom processing and marketing under this training method. The trainees of the training programme come from every corner of the country. Now most of the trainees are cultivating and marketing mushroom in their locality.







Other Extension Activities: Exchange of views, school programme, participation in national and local fair, etc. are common extension activities of MDI that increasing the popularity of mushroom production and consumption in Bangladesh.







Mushroom Marketing: Mushroom is a new crop in our country and marketing is one of the problems to speed up the wide production of the crop. To solve the problem, the MDI has taken initiatives to make a communicating bridge among the growers, traders and consumers.







Conclusion: Production and consumption of mushroom in Bangladesh is increasing rapidly by using the low cost farmer's friendly equipment and technologies developed from MDI and about 40 thousand metric tons of mushroom is being produced per year (Presumptive).





The writer is Deputy Director, Mushroom Development Institute, Savar, Dhaka.

email: nirod_chandra@yahoo.com









---Dr. Nirod Chandra Sarker





