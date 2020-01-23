Young engineer discovers new hill in Bandarban

Jyotirmoy Dhar on top of Aiyang Tlang hill in Bandarban. -AA



The one highest hill of Bangladesh, above 3000 feet has been discovered recently at Thanchi upozila under Bandarban district, claimed Engineer Mr.Jyotirmoy Dhar. The hill, locally known as "Aiyang Tlang" was measured 3298 feet high above sea level with a Global positioning system (GPS) device, said Engineer Mr.Jyotirmoy Dhar.





Earlier 30 years back Mr. Van Rausang Bawm, now 72 years old man from local "Bawm ethnic community" of "Dalian headman para" of "Remakri" mouja, found this hill as a member of Bawm ethnic community.







On November 11th 2019, Engineer Jyotirmoy Dhar went to Dalian Headman para of Thanchi upojila and collected proper information about this undiscovered hill and its pick. With the help of local "Bawm" indigenous people, Engineer Jyotirmoy Dhar started his adventure and operation and 13th of November he made the summit in the top peak of this newly discovered hill "Aiyang Tlang".



he hills longitude is 21°40?23.78?N and latitude is 92°36?16.01?E. The location of this newly discovered hill in the middle of Zow Tlang (The unofficially 2nd highest peak of Bangladesh) and Jogi Haphong (another peak above 3000 feet). This newly discovered hill "Aiyang Tlang", 300 meter inside from Bangladesh -Myanmar border line.





The headman (Chairman) of "Dalian headman para" Mr. Lal Ram Bawm" recognized this summit and issued a letter to Engineer Mr. Jyotirmoy Dhar", as a first Bangladeshi who made first summit to this newly discovered hill and peak "Aiyang Tlang". This summit and discovery recorded also nearest BGB camp, Engineer Jyotirmoy Dhar said.





Engineer Jyotirmoy Dhar dedicated his discovery and summit to his beloved person Dr. Rini Dhar and on her name he kept the name of this newly discovered peak in Bengali Language "Rinir Chura" (Rini's peak) and hills name "Rinir pahar" (Rini's hill).





Leave Your Comments