16 plants soon with 19,100MW capacity



In a major boost to power sector, the government has undertaken a scheme for setting up 16 power plants having 19,100 megawatt (MW) electricity generation capacity in the country.





"Plan is underway to install 16 power plants having 19,100 MW generation capacity …Construction of the plants will start in phases," State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid told BSS on Wednesday.





Currently, the country's power generation capacity reaches 22,787 MW while private sector installed power plants having 8,730MW electricity generation capacity, he said, adding, "We are working for sustainable and uninterrupted power supply with affordable price."





Nasrul said since assuming to power in 2009, the Awami League led government has constructed 124 new power plants having capacity of 14,986 MW after taking time-befitting, realistic and sustainable steps."Currently about 95 percent people of the country were brought under power coverage. And this has been possible due to bold and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," Nasrul said.





According to the power ministry officials, the government is importing electricity from India since 2013 and 1,160 MW electricity is being imported daily. The government augmented generation of power, expanded transmission lines, distribution lines and improved capacity of other sectors to further raise the economic growth up to Bangladesh's becoming a middle income country by 2021.





He said the government has been implementing a master-plan to generate 24,000-MW electricity by 2021, 40,000-MW by 2030 and 60,000-MW by 2041, to improve the livelihood of all sections of the people, particularly the poor and vulnerable communities.



"The power and energy ministry has been working relentlessly for building "Sonar Bangla" as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is pledge-bound to make "Digital Bangladesh" by ensuring access to power for all citizens by 2021," the state minister said.Earlier, only 27 power plants with a mere 4,942 MW capacity were in the country when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took office in 2009.





Currently the number of power consumers rose to 3.60 crore and per capita electricity generation is now 510 kWh and the annual development program allocation Taka 28,862 crore in 2019-20 for power sector development. The government successfully brought down system loss to 9.35 percent from 14.33 percent.





