CEC warns against polls irregularities



Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda has called upon the law enforcement agencies to ensure that the upcoming Dhaka city polls are free from any irregularity or malpractices.





He came up with the call while addressing a security meeting at the Election Commission's headquarters in the city on Wednesday.He also warned that any allegation of neglect of duty by the authorities will be dealt with accordingly.





Expressing satisfaction with the atmosphere leading up to the polls, Huda said, "All eyes are on the Dhaka city elections. We are in a difficult position. Everyone is anticipating a festive atmosphere for the elections.







We must value that and discharge our duties properly." He also directed law enforcers to properly dispense with any allegation that comes up in the course of the elections."We won't tolerate any negligence. If we receive any complaints, we will look into it and take appropriate action against all involved. There won't be any concessions."



