Ishraque urges police to work for people



BNP mayoral candidate for the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election Ishraq Hossain has urged police to work for people.He made the call while conducting election campaign at Jhauchar, Hazaribagh in Dhaka on Wednesday.





He condemned the Tuesday's attack on BNP mayor candidate for the Dhaka North City polls Tabith Awal. "More than 24 hours have passed since the attack. But none has been arrested yet… I would like to request police to work for people."





The BNP candidate and the party activists during the campaign sought vote for the Sheaf of Paddy, the polls symbol of BNP. They also demanded release of party Chairperson Khaleda Zia from jail.Dhaka University former Vice Chancellor Emajuddin Ahmed, BNP Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel, and central leaders Mir Sharafat Ali Sopu and Kazi Abul Bashar, among others, took part in the campaign.





