Festive environment prevails: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary talking to reporters after a law and order meeting with the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday. -AA



Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Mohammad Javed Patwary has said a festive environment is prevailing in Dhaka on the occasion of city corporation elections to be held on February 1.





He was talking to reporters after a law and order meeting with the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday.





Javed Patwary said, "The mayoral and councilor candidates have been campaigning in a festive way. Hopefully, the situation will continue. We have taken measures in this regard. Law enforcers are working to maintain a nice environment."





"No mentionable incident has occurred till now. The members of law enforcing agencies are trying to win faith of voters and candidates," he further said.



