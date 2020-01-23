Tabith faces charge of hiding wealth



Allegations have come up against BNP mayoral candidate for Dhaka North City Corporation Tabith Awal that he has hidden the true volume of his wealth in the affidavit he submitted to the Election Commission.





According to news items published in several local and overseas newspapers, Tabith Awal did not inform the Election Commission about his assets in Singapore.







The reports say Tabith owns 340 shares out of 1,000 shares belonging to NFM Energy Limited, a Singapore-based company registered in 2008 The remaining 660 shares are owned by Tabith's brothers Tasfir Awal and Tajwar Awal.







The names of the family of Abdul Awal Mintoo, the father of Tabith, were exposed by Paradise Papers too. Sources concerned said Tabith and his brothers registered NFM Energy Limited with the identity of American citizens. There is no reference to NFM Energy in the wealth statement Tabith furnished to Election Commission.







Hiding information about wealth is a violation of electoral law.According to Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority of Singapore, NFM Energy is involved in producing primary goods and food processing. The company has assets worth 2,134,267 US dollars.





According to Paradise Papers, Tabith is Treasurer and Director of another foreign company named Multimode International. Election Commissioner Rafiqul Islam said all electoral candidates are under obligations to provide complete and authentic information about their wealth at home and abroad.





