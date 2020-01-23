Trump promises new monster tax cut



The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) popped more than 90 points higher on Wednesday, opening the US stock market with a bang. It comes as President Trump promised a new round of monster tax cuts for the middle class. In an interview with Fox News this morning, Trump teased a "very big" tax break within months.





"We are going to be doing a middle class tax cut, a very big one. We'll be doing that. We'll be announcing that over the next 90 days," he said.





Tax cuts have been a recurring theme of the Trump presidency, and a powerful stimulus for the financial markets.The Dow Jones rebounded in fine form after a lacklustre Monday session, which was plagued by fears of a coronavirus pandemic.





Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) jumps almost 100 points at the open on Wednesday. Source: Yahoo FinanceThe S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite were up 0.4% and 0.67% respectively. Bitcoin traded at $8,659.





Donald Trump and Larry Kudlow, Director of the United States National Economic Council, teased the prospect of 'tax cuts 2.0' last week. But the president confirmed the middle-class tax break during his trip to the Davos economic forum.





Trump also talked trade, hinting that phase two of the China deal was on the way."The China deal is amazing, we'll be starting phase two very soon. The tariffs were left on Chinese goods because it's good to negotiate for phase two," he said.





---CCN





