Booters face Burundi in second semifinal today

Bangladesh National football team captain Jamal Bhuyan (left) and Burundi captain Tambwe Amissi pose for a photo during press meet at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban on Wednesday. -BFF



After scripting a dominating win in their must-win group match against Sri Lanka, a spirited Bangladesh national football team will be eying another clinical show in the second semifinal match of the sixth edition of Bangabandhu Gold Cup International Football tournament, when they take on African Burundi at Bangabandhu National Stadium today. The match will kick off at 5 pm.





Bangladesh Television (BTV) and RTV will telecast the semifinal live. Both hosts Bangladesh and Burundi expressed nothing less than a win in the pre semifinal press conference on Wednesday at the conference room of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Bhaban.





After winning against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh head coach Jamie Day is quite hopeful on winning the semifinal against Burundi by saying that if the boys able to give their best efforts, there would be chance to win against Burundi. "We know it's very tough match and we've to play really well… if they boys are able to give their best efforts, we have vary god chance to win against Burundi," Jamie Day said in the press meet.







Day said his team was in a difficult situation which they overcome and now in good shape. Each team wants to win the competition and boys are very confident to play against Burundi if they want to capitalize the chance.





The English born Bangladesh head coach said Burundi scored seven goals in the last two matches and also praised the striking zone of their opponents, but at the same time he said it would be a good chance for his defence to tackle Burundi's attacks.





Day also informed that boys showed good football in the last game against Sri Lanka and also went through a good practice session in the last two or three days and looking forward to take the chance in the match.





Asked to comment about Motin Mia, the team's head coach said Motin scored two goals in the last match and hoped he would carry out his form in the next match. Day informed that Jamal is fit and ready to play the second semifinal.









Bangladesh captain Jamal Bhuyan, who missed the last group match against Sri Lanka, also found hopeful to win against Burundi by saying that:" We won the last match against Sri Lanka and the victory raised our confidence level before the tough match against Burundi …we know it's a tough match but we'll try to win the match."





"We have confidence to win the match … as footballer we are always under pressure which is a part of the job …. Burundi is better ranking side compared to us but hoped it would not be question in the tomorrow's (Thursday) match," said the team's captain.





Topu Bormon will miss the second semifinal against Burundi due to card problem. The coach however did not disclose the name of Topu's replacement immediately.On the other hand, Joslin Bipfecbusa also expressed his high hoped to play the final of the competition beating Bangladesh.





Team's preparation is good and we know Bangladesh as a strong team…… it's will be a first match for us against the home team…… we know how hard the game is, but we are confident to win against Bangladesh," said Joslin. Joslin said they know about the Bangladesh team and ready to play against the host team. Team's captain Tambwe Amissi said both teams are strong. Bangladesh have good players and they are in good position and but they want to play the final.

Leave Your Comments