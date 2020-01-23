Tigers leave for Pakistan with special chartered flight

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman poses for a selfi with teammates before leaving Dhaka for Pakistan on Wednesday at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. -Collected



The Bangladesh national cricket team left Dhaka on Wednesday night amid security concern ahead of their T20 series against Pakistan starting on January 24 in Lahore.The Tigers departed for Lahore directly from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport through a chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at 8pm.





Bangladesh tour of Pakistan first phase comprises threeT20 is scheduled to commence from January 24. The two teams will play three T20Is at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, followed by a Test in February, and an ODI and Test match in April, with both the five-day games being a part of the ICC World Test Championship.







Pakistan are currently at the top of the ICC T20 team rankings while Bangladesh at number nine. According to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) source, a 35-member team including players, Coaches, stuff even journalist flew on the chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.







Although the distance to Pakistan is not long but there is no direct flight to Pakistan from Dhaka. Therefore Bangladesh hired a chartered flight to fly directly to Pakistan. The two teams are scheduled to practice at Gaddafi Stadium today at 1:00pm.







The captains of the two teams will have press conferences and trophy unveiling. The T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played at 2:00pm. Tigers are scheduled to return to home on January 28.





These two sides featured in the first and only T20I on Pakistani soil in April 2008, which the hosts, captained by Shoaib Malik, won by 102 runs. Their most recent fixture was in 2016 during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2016 in India in which Pakistan, captained by Shahid Afrid, beat Bangladesh by 55 runs.





In the 10 matches between the two sides in the shortest format, Pakistan have come out victorious eight times, while Bangladesh's both the victories came at home in 2014-15 and 2015-16 by seven and five wickets, respectively.





Bangladesh must be hoping that their senior duo of Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah will shoulder the team's responsibility in the absence of a number of key players for the forthcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan.





The Friday's contest will mark the eleventh T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh, and hosts Pakistan will be led by Babar. Tamim and Mahmudullah are the only two cricketers in Bangladesh's T20I squad, who have toured Pakistan before, back in 2008. Leading Bangladesh players including Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza are not part of the touring party.





Mahmudullah, the T20I captain, has been the side's designated big-hitter in the slog overs in the last four years, having re-engineered his batting for the shortest format with a lot of success. But in the absence of Mushfiqur, it remains to be seen if Mahmudullah will continue to hold on to that role in the middle overs.





Bangladesh's coach Russell Domingo has already hinted that nearly all batsmen in the team may have to bat out of position, and Mahmudullah said that someone like Afif Hossain could get a top-order spot after he had done well as an opener for BPL champions Rajshahi Royals. He will join Tigers' camp in Lahore.

