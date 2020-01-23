Padma Bridge: 22nd span to be installed today





The 22nd span of the much-hyped Padma Bridge will be installed on Thursday.





The 1-E span is expected to install on pillar no 5 and 6 of the bridge, said Dewan Abdul Quader, an executive engineer of Padma Bridge Project.

The work to take the span near pillar no 5-6 by Tian-E crane at Mawa started around 9am from Kumarbhog specialised construction yard.





Some 3,300 meter of the bridge will be visible after the installation of the 150-meter long span, he said.





Already 21 spans out of 41 were installed in phases and the rest will be installed by July, he said.





Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said all the spans of the Padma Bridge will be installed by July 2020.





He also said the bridge will be opened to traffic by 2021.





Once in operation, the Padma Bridge, Bangladesh’s largest infrastructure project till date, will connect 21 southern districts with the capital and boost the GDP by 1 percent.

