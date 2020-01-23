CU shuttle trains suspended amid Chhatra League strike









Chittagong University’s (CU) iconic shuttle train services remained suspended since Thursday morning amid a strike by a Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) faction on the campus following an internal clash.





Proctor SM Monirul Hasan said the train services were cut off because of the strike.





A paltry issue had led to an altercation between two BCL groups – ‘Bijoy’ and ‘CFC’ – at the central playground on Wednesday. ‘Bijoy’ members assaulted one Shamim Azad, a supporter of ‘CFC’.





Shortly after the incident, ‘CFC’ supporters stabbed three activists of ‘Bijoy’ group at Suhrawardi Hall in the afternoon, prompting the latter to call an indefinite strike on the campus. The situation has been tense ever since.





Police raided Suhrawardi and Shah Amanat halls on Wednesday night and arrested 20 activists of the two groups, said Masud Alam, officer-in-charge of Hathazari Police Station.





Additional police personnel have been deployed on the campus to avert further trouble.





Proctor Hasan said the situation is calm now.

Leave Your Comments