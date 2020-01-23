DU student on hunger strike protesting against BCL assault





A Dhaka University (DU) student, allegedly beaten up by Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists on suspicion of being a member of Islami Chhatra Shibir, started a hunger strike Wednesday protesting against the assault.





Md Mukim Chowdhury, a second-year student of tourism and hospitality management, began the strike in front of the ‘Raju Sculpture’ in the evening.





BCL activists had allegedly beaten up four DU students suspecting them of being Shibir activists.





The other victims are – Sanwar Hossain, a third-year student of political science; Minhaz Uddin, a second-year student of Islamic history and culture; and Afsar Uddin, a second-year student of Arabic.





Meanwhile, Santrash Birodhi Chhatra Oikya, an alliance of 12 student organisations, held a protest rally on the campus protesting against the incident and demanded immediate punishment of those involved in it.

