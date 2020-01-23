3 Bangladeshis gunned down by ‘BSF’ along Naogaon border





Three Bangladeshis were shot dead reportedly by members of Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along Nitapur border in Porsha upazila early Thursday.





The victims were identified as cattle traders Sandwip Kumar, 28, Kamal Hossain, 32, and Mufizuddin, 38.





Nayeb suvedar Mukhlesur Rahman, camp commander of BGB-16 Hapania camp, said a group of cattle traders, numbering 14-15, entered India to bring cattle on Wednesday night.





BSF members from Kyadaripara camp opened fire on them around 6am while they were returning with cattle, leaving the trio dead on the spot.





The body of Mufizuddin was seen lying at the zero point of Bangladesh-India border while that of the rest two bodies inside Indian border, said the BGB official.





Major Ahsan Habib, deputy-commanding officer of BGB-16, said BGB strongly protested the incident and sent a letter calling for a flag meeting.





Earlier on Wednesday, two Bangladeshis were shot dead by members of BSF along Amjhol border in Hatibandha upazila in Lalmonirhat upazila.

Leave Your Comments