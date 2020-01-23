Cold-related diseases affect 5,825 people in 24 hrs





Various cold-related diseases affected 5,825 people across the country in the last 24 hours, the government said on Thursday.





Data from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) control room showed that 888 of the patients received treatment for acute respiratory infection (ARI).





Another 1,890 were treated for diarrhoea, and 3,047 for diseases including jaundice, inflammation in the eye, skin diseases, and fever.





Fifty-seven deaths were reported across the country between November 1 and January 23 due to cold-related diseases.

