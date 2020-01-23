U-19 World Cup: Bangladesh take on Pakistan on Friday









While Bangladesh national team will take on Pakistan in Lahore in the first match of three-match T20 series, the Under-19 teams of the respective countries will face off at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, in the last Group C match of the ongoing ICC Under-19 World Cup.





Both of Bangladesh and Pakistan have played two matches each and won to ensure the super-league stage. Now, both countries will take the field aiming the slot of the group champions.





In the first game of the event, Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by nine wickets. In the next game, they outplay Scotland by seven wickets.





On the other hand, Pakistan beat Scotland in their first game before winning the second against Zimbabwe.





Bangladesh advanced to the next phase of the event with the win of Pakistan against Zimbabwe, which confirmed that no team would be able to surpass them and Bangladesh in terms of getting more points from this group.

Leave Your Comments