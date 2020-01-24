Diner Sheshe





"It started when I was 10 years old. There was a group of 6 guys. Whether I was in school or on the bus back home, they would constantly pass comments on my skin and body like, 'You're so dark, don't you want to be fair? You're so fat.' From that day on, I started obsessing over my appearance and weight. I began skipping meals and lost a lot of weight very quickly. Pretty soon, the comments changed to, 'You're so flat chested.' It was endless-I was never going to be able to please them.





One day, I was at home crying, when my mom asked me what happened. I explained the situation to her, and she wrote a letter to my principal who called the 6 boys to her office the very next day. I was so relieved-the bullying was finally going to end! But I was wrong. Complaining only made things worse-everyone in my class started hating me and the comments only worsened. Once on my way back home on the bus, those guys compared my friend and I to black forest cake.





I was too scared to complain this time, so I just shut up and took it all in. Then one day, I received a call from the same group of guys-they said, 'You're so flat, don't you want to do something about it? You're so ugly.' This went on for 15 minutes. I said nothing-I just sat and listened. But the guys just sat there with the most unapologetic smirks on their faces and not one of them apologized.





I'm now 17 years old and in my first year of college. I've got the most supportive group of friends and the most loving family. All of the hate and all of the bullying is in the past now, and I don't want it to taint what I have today. It'll always be a part of me, there's no doubt about that. But I've moved on from it, and honestly? It feels good to wake up every day and not give a damn about what others think."





Humans of Bombay, Fb



